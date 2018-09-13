Nine dead as car plows into square in southern China

September 13, 2018

Photo: Reuters

Nine people died and 46 were injured after a car plowed into a crowded square in southern China on Wednesday and police have detained the driver, the local government said.

The car drove onto the square in Mishui town, part of Hengyang city in Hunan province, shortly before 8pm (1200GMT), the Hengyang government said in a statement, adding that the driver had a criminal record.

Video images carried on state media showed several bodies on the ground as bystanders tended to some of them.

The government originally said three people died, but raised the death toll to nine in a statement late on Wednesday.

There was no indication in the government statement or state media reports that the incident was terror related.

 
 
 

