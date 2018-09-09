Indian Muslims protest to demand 5% reservation in jobs, education

“Five per cent reservation has been allocated to us but is not being granted in any field. We need reservations in education and jobs,” a protestor said, according to Indian media reports.The protesters also demanded punishment for those behind lynching of Muslims in the name of ‘gau raksha’ (cow vigilantism).They also asked for land annexed from the Waqf Board to be returned.Their other main demands were: non-interference of the government in Muslim personal law, compensation to youngster who had spent a major part of their lives in jail on false allegations of involvement in terrorist activities, and no ban on Muslim education centers.Recently, the Jaat and Maratha communities of Indian have also raised their voice for reservation.