Indian Muslims protest to demand 5% reservation in jobs, education

September 9, 2018




Thousands of Muslims in India’s Maharashtra state took out a massive protest in Pune city on Sunday, demanding five per cent reservation in jobs and education sector.

“Five per cent reservation has been allocated to us but is not being granted in any field. We need reservations in education and jobs,” a protestor said, according to Indian media reports.

The protesters also demanded punishment for those behind lynching of Muslims in the name of ‘gau raksha’ (cow vigilantism).

They also asked for land annexed from the Waqf Board to be returned.

Their other main demands were: non-interference of the government in Muslim personal law, compensation to youngster who had spent a major part of their lives in jail on false allegations of involvement in terrorist activities, and no ban on Muslim education centers.

Recently, the Jaat and Maratha communities of Indian have also raised their voice for reservation.
 
 
 

See Also

England’s Anderson fined for dissent

September 9, 2018 4:41 pm

Cook exit in final Test sparks England collapse

September 8, 2018 11:47 am

Cook unbeaten as England make steady start to India finale

September 7, 2018 6:26 pm

Asia Cup 2018: For Shoaib Malik, Pak-India match is ‘just another cricket game’

September 7, 2018 5:42 pm

Not just focused on beating India, says Hasan Ali

September 6, 2018 2:50 pm

A look back at Saeed Anwar’s historic 194 runs against India on his 50th birthday

September 6, 2018 2:49 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Khalid Azim Chaudhry

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.