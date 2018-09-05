Emirates flight with sick passengers quarantined in New York

An Emirates airline flight from Dubai was quarantined at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport Wednesday after passengers became ill during the flight.

According to an Emirates spokesperson, 10 passengers fell ill on the flight from Dubai to New York.

“Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill,” the airline said in a statement.

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

The flight, a double-deck Airbus A388 carrying about 500 passengers, landed shortly after 9am, local time, officials said.

On arrival at the airport, they were immediately checked by local health authorities and many were provided the treatment, while others were allowed to leave the plane.

A journalist associated with ABC News, Caroline Patrickis, tweeted inside video of the plane, and said in a separate tweet that only 10 of the passengers have been confirmed sick.

BREAKING: Emirates flight from Dubai quarantined at JFK after 100 people are coughing with high fever. @SykesStyle is a passenger on board and says some passengers were sick before they even took off @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/WP7Eim4ldh — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) September 5, 2018

The pilot reported that two male passengers had very high fevers and that dozens were “coughing nonstop,” according to ABC News.

It’s unclear what caused the incident.

According to Fox News, the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokesman Eric Phillips said the flight from Dubai stopped in Mecca, where there’s a flu outbreak.

Investigations were underway to determine actual cause of the passengers’ illness.