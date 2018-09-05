Emirates flight with sick passengers quarantined in New York

September 5, 2018

An Emirates airline flight from Dubai was quarantined at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport Wednesday after passengers became ill during the flight.

According to an Emirates spokesperson, 10 passengers fell ill on the flight from Dubai to New York.

“Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight, a double-deck Airbus A388 carrying about 500 passengers, landed shortly after 9am, local time, officials said.

On arrival at the airport, they were immediately checked by local health authorities and many were provided the treatment, while others were allowed to leave the plane.

A journalist associated with ABC News, Caroline Patrickis, tweeted inside video of the plane, and said in a separate tweet that only 10 of the passengers have been confirmed sick.

The pilot reported that two male passengers had very high fevers and that dozens were “coughing nonstop,” according to ABC News.

It’s unclear what caused the incident.

According to Fox News, the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokesman Eric Phillips said the flight from Dubai stopped in Mecca, where there’s a flu outbreak.

Investigations were underway to determine actual cause of the passengers’ illness.

 
 
 

See Also

Ambo-lifter overturns at Islamabad airport; seven injured

February 27, 2018 8:18 pm

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

February 5, 2018 3:55 pm

Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 38

January 30, 2018 10:37 am

Watch: Toll of Multan flu victims reaches 27

January 21, 2018 11:25 am

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over women security measures

December 25, 2017 11:43 am

Flu: This young mother died one day after falling sick

December 7, 2017 1:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.