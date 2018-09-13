China is educating, not mistreating, Muslims: Chinese official

September 13, 2018

FILE PHOTO: A police patrol walk in front of the Id Kah Mosque in the old city of Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 22, 2017. REUTERS

China is not mistreating Muslims in Xinjiang province but is putting some people through training courses to avoid extremism spreading, unlike Europe which had failed to deal with the problem, a Chinese official told reporters on Thursday.

Reports of mass detentions of ethnic Uighurs and other ethnic Muslims in China’s far western region have prompted a growing international outcry, prompting the Trump administration to consider sanctions against officials and companies linked to allegations of human rights abuses.

“It is not mistreatment,” said Li Xiaojun, director for publicity at the Bureau of Human Rights Affairs of the State Council Information Office. “What China is doing is to establish professional training centers, educational centers.”

“If you do not say it’s the best way, maybe it’s the necessary way to deal with religious extremism, because the West has failed in doing so, in dealing with religious Islamic extremism. Look at Belgium, look at Paris, look at some other European countries. You have failed.”

He said the Chinese education centers were not “detention centers or re-education camps”, which he dismissed as “the trademark product of eastern European countries”, an apparent reference to Soviet Gulag detention camps during the Cold War.

“To put it straight, it’s like vocational training … like your children go to vocational training schools to get better skills and better jobs after graduation.

“But these kind of training and education centers only accept people for a short period of time – some people five days, some seven days, 10 days, one month, two months.”

Islam was a good thing in China’s view, but extremists were the common foes of mankind, he said.

“They are very bad elements. You can see that in Afghanistan, in Syria, in Pakistan, in Iraq, and many other countries.”

 
 
 

See Also

Religious affairs minister wants strict laws for social media users

September 13, 2018 7:50 pm

World’s strategy for countering extremism flawed, says Tony Blair

September 13, 2018 4:56 pm

Nine dead as car plows into square in southern China

September 13, 2018 8:39 am

Russia starts biggest war games since Soviet fall

September 12, 2018 9:32 am

The US may consider sanctions against China after its Muslim crackdown

September 12, 2018 8:49 am

China mulls censoring online religious content

September 11, 2018 6:38 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Omar Shaukat

Khalid Azim Chaudhry

Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.