Belgian police shoot suspect in Brussels after knife attack

September 17, 2018

Belgian police said they shot and seriously injured a man who attacked them with a knife after he was found sleeping rough near a center for asylum seekers in Brussels on Monday.

Two police officers approached two sleeping men and asked them to move on. One then pulled out a knife and refused to drop it when asked, Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said. The officers also used a baton and sprayed the man with gas.

“The person continued to be threatening and injured the officer in the head,” Van de Keere said.

The officer sustained a light cut. The other officer then fired on the man, hitting him in the chest and leg, police said.

The police gave no details on the suspect’s identity.

 
 
 

