Ban on Ashura processions: Indian police arrest scores of mourners in Srinagar

September 21, 2018

Kashmiri Shias detained by Indian police as devotees defy restrictions for a Muharram procession in Srinagar on September 21, 2018. ─ AFP

Indian police arrested scores of Muharram mourners when they tried to take out an Ashura procession in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, despite strict restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities, a large number of mourners led by Hurriyat leader, Nissar Hussain Rathar, tried to reach the city center.

However, the Indian police detained many of them near Badshah Chowk in Srinagar.

Earlier, the authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar to prevent people from participating in Ashura processions.

 
 
 

