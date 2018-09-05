At least 16 killed in twin blasts on Kabul wrestling club

At least 16 people have been killed after twin blasts at a Kabul wrestling club on Wednesday that left another 60 wounded, including four journalists, officials said, in the latest assault on the Afghan capital.

An hour after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the sports hall, a car packed with explosives detonated as journalists and security forces gathered at the scene, police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.

At least four journalists were wounded in the second explosion, media support group NAI told AFP.

Tolo News confirmed two of their journalists were killed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the twin explosions.

“There were security forces, people, and reporters (nearby),” Stanikzai said.

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said at least 16 people had been killed and another 60 wounded. A spokesman at the interior ministry gave a higher toll of 20 killed and another 70 wounded.

“I was outside when the first explosion happened, which has killed over 30 people, many of them wrestlers,” Pahlawan Shir, director of the Maiwand wrestling club, told AFP.

“I was searching for my coach, I have finally found him in the… hospital. He is in a critical condition.”

Social media users who purportedly witnessed the attack said the bomber killed the guards at the club before blowing himself up inside.

He “detonated inside where a large number of athletes had gathered. There are a lot of dead and wounded”, Mohammad Hanif said on Facebook.

A photo posted on Twitter purportedly showed several victims being loaded into the back of a police pick-up.