Amsterdam stabbing suspect had ‘terrorist’ motive: police

September 1, 2018

AFP Photo

The man shot by police at Amsterdam’s central station on Friday after stabbing two people had a “terrorist” motive, local authorities said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Afghan with a German residence permit, was interrogated in hospital on Saturday, where he was recovering from wounds to his lower body.

“First statements made by the suspect indicate he had a terrorist motive”, the Amsterdam city council said in a statement.

The two people injured in the incident were U.S. citizens, the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands said in a statement on Saturday.

Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said the pair were tourists visiting the city. They remained in hospital on Saturday with serious injuries, local police said.

The National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism and Security Policy said the national threat level in the Netherlands was unchanged at “substantial”, or one notch below the highest level.

 
 
 

See Also

Amsterdam police shoot, wound suspect who stabbed two people

August 31, 2018 5:12 pm

Body of 26-year-old killed in China to be brought back to Pakistan

July 12, 2018 2:44 pm

Van driven into front of Dutch daily De Telegraaf’s head office

June 26, 2018 2:36 pm

Court acquits convict in Khadija Siddiqui case

June 4, 2018 10:02 pm

Suicide machine draws crowds at Amsterdam funeral show

April 15, 2018 9:50 pm

Suicide machine displayed at Amsterdam funeral show

April 15, 2018 10:39 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.