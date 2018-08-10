UN says it has credible reports that China holds million Uighurs in secret camps

August 10, 2018
Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The UN emblem is seen in the UN General Assembly hall during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 22, 2017. REUTERS

A U.N. human rights panel said on Friday that it had received many credible reports that 1 million ethnic Uighurs in China are held in what resembles a “massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy”.

Gay McDougall, a member of the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, cited estimates that another 2 million Uighurs and Muslim minorities are forced into so-called “political camps for indoctrination”.

She was addressing the start of a two-day regular examination of the record of China, including Hong Kong and Macao.

A Chinese delegation of some 50 officials made no immediate comment on her remarks at the Geneva session that continues on Monday.

 
 
 

