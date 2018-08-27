UAE denies report of drone attack on Dubai airport

August 27, 2018

File Photo: Emirates planes parked at the tarmac at Dubai International Airport. AFP

The UAE denied reports on Monday that the Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen had attacked Dubai airport with a drone, and said operations were unaffected.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority “has denied Houthi media claims on the Dubai International Airport, affirming that the UAE air traffic operates business as usual,” the authority said in a statement by state news agency WAM.

Houthi-run media said earlier that a Sammad-3 drone had targeted the facility, but did not provide any evidence and there were no reports of damage or casualties.

 
 
 

See Also

Thousands mourn Yemeni children killed by coalition air strike

August 13, 2018 4:41 pm

UN calls for investigation of Yemen bus strike

August 11, 2018 12:18 pm

Saudi air strikes in Yemen, 29 bodies of children brought to one hospital

August 10, 2018 9:32 am

Cummins, Hazlewood out of Pakistan test series

August 9, 2018 5:09 pm

NAB summons PTI’s Aleem Khan on August 8

July 31, 2018 8:14 pm

Man arrested in the UAE for wearing a burqa to spy on his wife

July 20, 2018 2:43 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.