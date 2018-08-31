Iran’s Revolutionary Guards kill four militants in a border clash

August 31, 2018

AFP Photo

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards clashed with militants in the southeast of the country, killing four and wounding three, Fars News reported on Friday, citing a news release by the Guards.

The militants entered Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeast Iran from a neighboring country “with the intent of carrying out destructive and anti-security operations,” Fars reported. It did not say which country they had entered from.

In June, three Iranian security personnel and three militants were killed in a cross-border attack from Pakistan, the Guards reported.

Sistan and Baluchestan province has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and separatist militants.

 
 
 

