Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei says nuclear deal can be abandoned if does not serve interests

August 29, 2018

File photo of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. PHOTO: AFP

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran could abandon its nuclear accord with world powers after the US withdrawal if it does not serve its interests, casting doubt on negotiations with European countries to salvage the deal.

“The nuclear deal is a means, not the goal, and if we come to this conclusion that it does not serve our national interests, we can abandon it,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website on Wednesday.

He said Tehran should “give up hope” on Europe to save the deal.

In a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet, Khamenei said Tehran would not negotiate with the “indecent” US officials at any level to reach a new agreement on its nuclear programme.

 
 
 

