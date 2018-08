Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders said on Thursday he was cancelling plans to hold a contest for cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

He said the danger of violence against innocent people was too great.

In a published statement, he said he would never personally stop his campaign against Islam but the risk to innocent people, and of attacks on the Netherlands, stemming from the proposed contest, were too great.