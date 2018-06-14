UAE to celebrate Eid on Friday

The United Arab Emirates will celebrate Eid tomorrow (Friday) as the Shawwal moon was sighted in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, the International Astronomy Center announced on Thursday.

According to the Khaleej Times, the crescent was seen using the technique of astronomical imaging, and the moon wasn’t spotted with the naked eye.

The final announcement will be made by the moon-sighting committee after Maghrib prayers.

In Pakistan, the meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the sighting of moon is underway in Karachi. So far, no testimony of the moon-sighting has been received from any part of the country.