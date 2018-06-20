Two injured in ‘minor’ explosion at London underground station

June 20, 2018
A "minor" explosion at an underground train station in London late Tuesday left five people injured, none seriously, British police said, adding that the incident did not appear to be terror related.



The London police said they were alerted by a phone call that an explosion had taken place at Southgate station in North London.

Emergency services rushed to the area and the station closed down.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor. We are not aware of any serious injury," police said.

"We do not believe this to be terror related at time," British transport police said in a tweet.

The London ambulance service said that two people were taken to hospital while three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Passengers spoke on Twitter of scenes of panic.

"I was at Southgate Station when this commotion started. I could smell burning (like rubber) and saw multiple people hurrying for the exits," wrote @Nakzokulah. - AFP
 
 
 

