Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari shot dead in Srinagar

June 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Courtesy: Twitter

Veteran journalist and the editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari and his assistant were shot dead outside newspaper’s office in Srinagar, the Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to the Times of India, Mr. Bukhari was leaving his office for an Iftar party when unidentified men opened fire on his car.

A police guard and a civilian were also injured in the attack.

Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Indian-held Kashmir, has condemned the assassination of Mr. Bukhari and said she was “shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari”.

Mr. Bukhari was given police protection after he survived an assassination attempt in 2000.

 
 
 

See Also

UN accuses India of human rights violation in Kashmir, calls for international inquiry

June 14, 2018 4:27 pm

Indian army chief favours dialogue over violence in Kashmir

June 14, 2018 9:59 am

Jailed Russian journalists take the field in pre-World Cup protest

June 13, 2018 10:40 pm

I didn’t want to share Skripal’s fate, says Russian journalist who faked death

June 1, 2018 10:43 am

Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up

May 31, 2018 9:47 am

Thousands go home as India, Pakistan agree to end Kashmir firing

May 30, 2018 3:58 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.