Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari shot dead in Srinagar

Veteran journalist and the editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari and his assistant were shot dead outside newspaper’s office in Srinagar, the Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to the Times of India, Mr. Bukhari was leaving his office for an Iftar party when unidentified men opened fire on his car.

A police guard and a civilian were also injured in the attack.

Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Indian-held Kashmir, has condemned the assassination of Mr. Bukhari and said she was “shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari”.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 14, 2018

Mr. Bukhari was given police protection after he survived an assassination attempt in 2000.