Multiple people have been shot by a gunman in North Hollywood in the United States.

The Mirror reported that according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, officers responded to a ‘multi patient incident’ at 12:58am local time (9am GMT) at a residence on W Tiara Street.

The LAFD said five people sustained gunshot wounds while two patients had non-gunshot related injuries.

Seven patients were transported to the hospital – five males and two females – with none in critical condition.