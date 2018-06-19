Iraq condemns strikes targeting forces fighting Islamic State

June 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) march during a military parade in Daquq, nearby Kirkuk, Iraq August 5, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Iraq on Tuesday condemned air strikes targeting forces fighting Islamic State in Iraq or Syria after Syrian state media said that US-led coalition aircraft had bombed a Syrian army position near the Iraqi border, causing deaths and injuries.

In a statement, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said that it “expresses rejection and condemnation of any air operations targeting forces in areas where they are fighting ISIS, whether in Iraq or Syria or any other area where there is a battlefield against this enemy that threatens humanity.”

The statement added that the ministry reiterates its call for all countries to stand together to face these “extremist groups,” and it sees the necessity for an international coalition to coordinate regularly and accurately with the forces fighting these groups as well as to offer help and support.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, a grouping of mostly Iran-backed paramilitaries, also said on Monday a US air strike on the Iraqi border with Syria killed 22 of its members and wounded 12 others.

However, an Iraqi military statement later said no Popular Mobilisation Forces or other Iraqi troops tasked with securing the Iraqi-Syrian border had been hit by the air strike, and it had taken place inside Syria.

The US military denied it was responsible. Reuters

 
 
 

See Also

Syria strike blamed on Israel kills 22 Iraqi fighters

June 19, 2018 9:06 am

Syria state media says US-led coalition hit regime position in east

June 18, 2018 10:34 am

Blast in eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar kills 10: official

June 17, 2018 5:14 pm

Islamic State claims Afghanistan Eid car bomb that killed 26

June 17, 2018 11:07 am

Israel has bombed Iranian-backed militias in Syria: Netanyahu

June 14, 2018 3:57 pm

Iraq’s Sadr and Amiri announce political alliance

June 13, 2018 1:51 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.