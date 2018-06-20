India imposes Governor’s Rule in occupied Kashmir

June 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

An Indian policeman pulls concertina wire to lay a barricade on a road during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail – RTSHIRO

The Indian government has imposed Governor’s rule in occupied Kashmir with immediate Kashmir.

Ram Nath Kovind, the Indian president has approved the imposition of Governor’s rule in occupied Kashmir, a day after Modi’s BJP pulled out of its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP.

The state’s chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who hails from the PDP, tendered her resignation after the alliance lost the majority to rule.

This decision allows the BJP to act tough on Kashmir before a general election next year in which Modi will seek a second term in office, analysts said.

“What it (BJP) will do between now and elections is increase its political rhetoric against the separatists in Kashmir,” said Manoj Joshi from the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation.

“It will be political rhetoric of how the BJP will save the situation in the Kashmir region of the state,” he told AFP.

The PDP, which draws its support from the mainly Muslim north of the state, has long demanded the removal of a draconian law that gives Indian forces sweeping powers to search, enter property and shoot on sight.

The fighting has left tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, dead.

 
 
 

