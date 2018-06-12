Austria closing mosques is threat to interreligious dialogue: Turkish PM

June 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a news conference in Afghanistan April 8, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Austria’s decision to close down mosques and expel foreign-funded imams is a threat to dialogue between religions and the decision should be changed, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

He made the comments at a news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. Yildirim said it is a “great mistake and greatly unfortunate” that the decision came shortly before Austria takes over the presidency of the European Union.

A spokesperson for the Austrian government declined to comment. Reuters

 
 
 

