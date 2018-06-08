Air strikes kill 11 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

June 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Air strikes in northwestern Syria on Thursday, thought to have been carried out by regime ally Russia, killed 11 civilians including two children, a British-based monitor said.

The raids, which hit a residential zone in the area of Zardana in the northwestern province of Idlib, also wounded 50 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

The monitor says it relies on sources inside Syria for its information, and determines who carried out strikes according to flight patterns, as well as planes and ammunition involved.

The toll is likely to increase due to a number of victims still under the rubble, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Most of Idlib province lies beyond government control and is held by an array of rebels and jihadists.

Zardana is largely controlled by Islamist rebels, with a small presence of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Since Russia intervened on its side in 2015, the Syrian regime has regained control of around half of the country.

More than 350,000 people have been killed in Syria’s war since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests. – AFP

 
 
 

See Also

In war-torn Syria, ‘cat man’ starts rare animal clinic

June 5, 2018 11:50 am

Thousands at funeral for Gaza woman as border tensions simmer

June 3, 2018 2:40 am

US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestinians

June 2, 2018 4:16 am

Syria’s Assad threatens force against US-backed Kurds

June 1, 2018 10:35 am

Pentagon warns Syria’s Assad against attacking Kurdish-led forces

June 1, 2018 4:23 am

UN Security Council to meet on Gaza rocket firings on Israel

May 30, 2018 4:08 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.