Afghanistan’s President Ghani announces ceasefire for Eid-ul-Fitr

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani announced Thursday a temporary ceasefire for Eid-ul-Fitr, the holiday that caps off the holy month of Ramadan, though it was not immediately clear if the Taliban had agreed.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announces ceasefire from the 27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr following the historic ruling [Fatwa] of the Afghan Ulema. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) June 7, 2018

The ceasefire will last “from the 27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr,” the president tweeted from an official account. The 27th day of Ramadan is set for Monday, June 11 while the fifth day of Eid should fall on June 15.

“Afghan national defense and security forces will only stop offensive maneuvers against Afghan armed Taliban and will continue to target Daesh and other foreign backed terrorist organizations and their affiliates,” said Ghani.

Further, the Afghan president said, “This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not wining them hearts and minds but further alienating the #Afghan people from their cause.”

With the ceasefire announcement we epitomize the strength of the Afghan government and the will of the people for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) June 7, 2018

– AFP