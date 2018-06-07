Afghanistan’s President Ghani announces ceasefire for Eid-ul-Fitr

June 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during during a peace and security cooperation conference in Kabul, Afghanistan February 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani announced Thursday a temporary ceasefire for Eid-ul-Fitr, the holiday that caps off the holy month of Ramadan, though it was not immediately clear if the Taliban had agreed.

The ceasefire will last “from the 27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr,” the president tweeted from an official account. The 27th day of Ramadan is set for Monday, June 11  while the fifth day of Eid should fall on June 15.

“Afghan national defense and security forces will only stop offensive maneuvers against Afghan armed Taliban and will continue to target Daesh and other foreign backed terrorist organizations and their affiliates,” said Ghani.

Further, the Afghan president said, “This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not wining them hearts and minds but further alienating the #Afghan people from their cause.”

– AFP

 
 
 

