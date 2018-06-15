15-year-old among four killed by Israeli troops in Gaza

Israeli troops killed four Palestinians including a 15-year-old boy with live fire and tear gas at the Gaza border, medics said.

Friday’s deaths bring the total number of Palestinians killed along the Gaza border to 124 since protests began on March 30, including 60 people killed in a single day last month.

Israel said it was defending the frontier against crowds that threw stones and burned tyres in an attempt to cross the border into Israel.

The protests tapered off around sunset when many demonstrators left border camps for the evening meal that breaks their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

Israel’s deadly tactics in confronting the protesters have drawn international condemnation.

Palestinians say the protests are a popular outpouring of rage against Israel by people demanding the right to return to homes their families fled or were driven from after Israel’s founding 70 years ago.

Israel says the demonstrations are organised by the Islamist group Hamas that controls the Gaza Strip and denies Israel’s right to exist. Israel says Hamas has intentionally provoked the violence, a charge Hamas denies.

The Palestinian United Nations envoy condemned the Friday killings and said that representatives of the Arab Group and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation had asked the president of the UN General Assembly to resume an emergency session to discuss a resolution aimed at protecting Palestinian civilians.

The General Assembly meeting was called for 3pm. EDT (1900 GMT) on Wednesday.

The resolution, Ambassador Riyad Mansour said, would be similar to a Kuwaiti-drafted resolution that received enough support last week to pass a vote in the Security Council but was vetoed by the United States.

Mansour said the US veto triggered the request and that Friday’s violence “adds to our argument and to the urgency of providing international protection” to Palestinian civilians. – Reuters