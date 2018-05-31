‘You’re all going to die’: Parkland shooter’s phone videos released

May 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Nikolas Cruz appears in court for the first time on February 15 in the US city of Fort Lauderdale (Florida) (AFP Photo/Susan Stocker-Sun Sentinel)

Nikolas Cruz, the now infamous shooter behind February’s Parkland school massacre, filmed his disturbing plans to attack his former school in footage released by Florida prosecutors Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a big event. When you see me on the news, you’ll know who I am,” Cruz said, filming with his cellphone.

“My name is Nik, and I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018,” said the 19-year-old, in clips apparently in part filmed on February 14, the day of the shooting, which killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“My goal is at least 20 people,” he added, speaking in a calm, nonchalant voice in an outdoor setting.

“You’re all going to die. Pew pew pew pew pew. Ah yeah. Can’t wait.”

Cruz explained his plan to take an Uber taxi, armed with his semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, to his old school. The video also revealed he initially intended to shoot down at students in a courtyard.

“All the kids in school will run in fear and hide. From the wrath of my power they will know who I am,” Cruz said.

“I am nothing, I am no one, my life is nothing and meaningless,” added the shooter, who was arrested soon after the massacre.

“I hate everyone and everything. With the power of my AR, you will all know who I am.”

Cruz faces the death penalty if he is convicted of first-degree murder.

