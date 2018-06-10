Morocco defeat Estonia in international friendly

June 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Morocco registered a 3-1 victory over Estonia in its international friendly.

Younes Belhanda and Hakim Ziyech of Morocco scored in the first half. Belhanda scored after 11 minutes and Dutch-born Ziyech added a penalty seven minutes before the break.

Substitute Youssef En-Nesyri added a third with 15 minutes to go till the final whistle.

Ats Purje pulled a goal back for Estonia.

Morocco beat Slovakia on Monday and drew with Ukraine last week in their other two warm-up games.

They play Iran in their Group B opener in St Petersburg on Friday before also taking on Portugal and Spain. – Reuters

 
 
 

