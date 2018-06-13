The 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally upon us and there will be plenty of football stars to look out for in this year’s mega event. Players from all over the world will be looking to set their mark in the tournament and mesmerise the fans with their skills. Here are 10 players to look out for in this year’s edition

Lionel Messi

Country: Argentina

Clubs: Barcelona FC

The achievements of the Argentinian striker speak for themselves. He has been a multiple FIFA Ballon D’Or winner, three time winner of the UEFA Best Player Award and four time winner of UEFA Champions League. Moreover, he has been Spanish Champion and Spanish Cup winner more than five times. He has been a FIFA Club World Cup winner with the Catalan side three times as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Country: Portugal

Clubs: Real Madrid

Ever since making his on-field debut, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven to be a stalwart for any team he has played with. Like Messi, he is a multiple FIFA Ballon D’Or trophy and four time UEFA Best Player Award winner. He is also a five time UEFA Champions League winner. He has been a Spanish Champion and Spanish Cup winner twice. The Portuguese striker, representing Manchester United, has been an English champion thrice, one time FA Cup winner and two time English League cup winner.

James Rodriguez

Country: Columbia

Clubs: Bayern Munich

The Columbian forward became the centre of attention following his performance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in which he became the top scorer for his country with six goals. He has been a two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and a one-time Spanish Champion with the team. He is a German Champion with Bayern Munich. He is a multiple Portuguese champions and a one-time Portuguese Cup winner. He won FIFA Club World Cup winner twice with Real Madrid.

Luis Suarez

Country: Uruguay

Club: Barcelona

Luis Suarez has been a four time top scorer while representing different clubs. He has been one-time UEFA Champions League winner with Barcelona. He was the English League Cup winner with Liverpool and three-time Spanish Champions with Barcelona.

Harry Kane

Country: England

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

The English striker will be leading the English side from the front. He became the top scorer for his side in 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 season with 25 and 29 goals respectively.

Mohamed Salah

Country: Egypt

Clubs: Liverpool

The Egyptian striker will be one of the main stars to look out for in this year’s mega event. He won the English Premier League and English League Cup with Chelsea. He was the top scorer for Liverpool and was named the African Footballer of the Year. He has been a Swiss Champion twice.

Neymar

Country: Brazil

Clubs: Barcelona

The Brazilian striker been a Spanish Champion and Spanish Cup winner multiple with Barcelona and a one time UEFA Champions League winner with the Spanish side. He has also won the French Championship, French Cup and French League Cup with Paris St Germain.

Thomas Muller

Country: Germany

Club: Bayern Munich

The Golden Shoe winner in the 2010 FIFA World Cup has been a world champion with Germany in 2014. He has been a German champion seven times with Bayern Munich and won the German Cup four times with the club. He has also won the German Super Cup four times with Munich.

Antoine Griezmann

Country: France

Clubs: Atletico Madrid

The French striker was the top scorer for his country in 2015/2016. He won the Spanish Super Cup with Atletico Madrid and has won the Europa League with the same team as well.

Isco

Country: Spain

Club: Real Madrid

The Real Madrid striker has won the UEFA Champions League four times with the club and won the Spanish Championship, Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup once with the club. He is also a three time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.