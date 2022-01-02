Heavy rainfall forecast in Sindh, Punjab from Monday

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab starting Monday, January 3, 2022.

In a statement earlier this week, the Met Office warned that the cold wave in the country is likely to intensify as westerly winds are entering the upper and western parts of Pakistan tonight (January 2).

Rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected till Thursday, January 6, in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, and Khairpur.

Balochistan's Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Mastung will be able to enjoy the winter spell as well.

In Punjab and Islamabad, on the other hand, rain in plain areas will subside killer smog in the province. Showers have been predicted in Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Meanwhile, people in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan have been told to brace themselves for record-breaking snowfall, especially in Galiyat, Nathiagali, Astore, Dir, Chitral, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, and Neelum Valley.

The Met office has instructed district authorities to take all precautionary measures and remain alert during the forecast period.