Punjab smog: Schools closed, flight operations cancelled

As temperatures drop, dense layers of fog and smog descended over Punjab crippling everyday life in the province. The travel network — road, train, and air — suffered the most.

According to the Met Office, visibility in several areas of the province dropped to zero forcing authorities to close highways and motorways. Some residents complained that driving on main roads in Lahore, too, became intensely difficult.

Weather experts say both smog and fog are likely to persist in Punjab or maybe get even worsen in the upcoming days.

On Friday, multiple flights from Lahore to Samundari, Sialkot, and other cities in Punjab were canceled. Trains in the province, too, have been delayed. Travelers had to wait on the stations for hours in freezing temperatures.

Three people were, on the other hand, killed in multiple road accidents after which the motorway police decided to close the roads for traffic. People have been instructed to stay indoors and avoid driving or traveling unless absolutely necessary.



Fog halts everyday life in Punjab. Photos: Online

The Motorway police have advised drivers to turn on fog lights and drive at a very slow speed.

Earlier in the day, the following motorways were closed due to intense fog:

M2 – Thokar to Kot Momin

M3 – Lahore to Samundri

M4 – Bahi Interchange to Gojra Interchange

M5 – Multan Motorwayfrom Uch Sharif to Zahir Pir

M11 – Lahore to Sialkot

Electricity breakdown

Jaw-freezing cold in Punjab has affected the mechanism of electricity companies in the province as well. In Faisalabad, the power supply was suspended after more than 44 feeders in the region tripped.

Schools closed

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court instructed Punjab authorities to shut down schools from December 20. Justice Shahid Karim has taken notice of the smog in the province on an emergency basis. The judge warned that if the government doesn’t take timely action, the court will.

Lahore smog hits four-year high

On Wednesday, lung-damaging toxic smog in Lahore reached its highest level in four years and set a record of 981 near Mall Road.

For months now, Lahore has been topping the list of the world’s most polluted cities. Pakistan’s second-largest city looks like one huge smokers’ lounge.

According to the Environment Protection Department, the primary contributors to air pollution include running vehicles, industrial emissions, and the burning of crop stubble.

A 2021 study has revealed that atmospheric pollutants like aerosols play an important role in smog. “One of the main aerosol types which is abundant in every smog episode is black carbon, which is responsible for radiation imbalance and is considered the main component in climate changes at the regional and global level.

Here are some precautionary measures that can be taken by people, especially those who spend a majority of their time outdoors.