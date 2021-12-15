Lahore suffers worst smog in four years

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lung-damaging toxic smog in Lahore reached its highest level in four years and set a record of 981 near the Mall Road Wednesday, air quality readings show.

For months now, Lahore has been topping the list of the world's most polluted cities. Pakistan's second-largest city looks like one huge smokers' lounge.

The AQI on Wednesday was recorded above 700 in most areas of the city. A level of 761 was recorded in Gulberg Town, 625 in Fatehpur, while the air quality in Model Town was recorded 591, SAMAA TV reported.

Experts say that smog is caused by air pollution that can not only cause accidents but is also harmful to health, and it is important to take precautions and use face masks. Rain can only recede the smog.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has, however, predicted that smog will continue to blanket Punjab for another week as there is no rain forecast in the city.

The Met Office has advised people against taking the motorway after the visibility dropped due to dense smog. Major highways have been intermittently closed because of the visibility problems.

The Punjab government has taken a number of measures to counter the hazardous air in the province.

On November 22, the authorities decided to shut down private and government schools in Lahore thrice a week from November 27 to January 15. Private offices in the city have also been shut for three days.

Earlier, the Punjab Motorway Police made M-tags mandatory for all vehicles on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway. M-Tag is a pre-paid Radio Frequency Identification installed at the top right corner of the windshield of a vehicle. Scanners at toll plazas read M-tags on the vehicles as they pass through them and deduct the tax applicable on them.

Meanwhile, a number of brick kilns in and outside Lahore were shut down for ommitting harmful gases in the atmosphere.

Experts have, however, lamented that controlling the haze will require a lot more such as improving fuel quality, phasing out fuel-guzzling cars, introducing solar and other renewable sources of energy, planting trees on a large scale and improving public transportation.

What is smog?

Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapor in the atmosphere. It can cause health problems such as asthma, flu, coughing, allergies, bronchial infections, and heart problems.

According to the Environment Protection Department, the primary contributors to air pollution include running vehicles, industrial emissions, and the burning of crop stubble.

A 2021 study has revealed that atmospheric pollutants like aerosols play an important role in smog. "One of the main aerosol types which is abundant in every smog episode is black carbon, which is responsible for radiation imbalance and is considered the main component in climate changes at regional and global level.

Dr Jai Prakash, a pulmonologist, says that bad air is toxic for every living organism. Not just humans, even plants and animals suffer because of these weather conditions, he said.

He detailed some precautionary measures that can be taken by people, especially those who spend a majority of their time outdoors.

Wear masks, preferably two

Wear sunglasses to prevent itchy eyes

Wash as soon as you reach home

Drink lots of water

Keep a check on the AQI index and avoid areas where the air quality is poor

Avoid exercising in smoggy conditions

Avoid taking routes that are built up or congested

If you have asthma, carry an inhaler

Lahore's 2017 crisis point

The last time smog levels in Lahore sky-rocketed was in the winter of 2016-2017. A New York Times report recalls that dangerous particles in the air, called PM2.5, reached 1,077 microgrammes per cubic meter. This is 30 times more than what is considered the safe limit. Experts said the pollution had reached to a "crisis point".

To counter the throat-burning and eye-tinging smog the government has shut down 13 power plants that ran on fuel oil.

It also banned burning crops and solid waste and arrested more than 100 people for violations. Hundreds of factories, too, were shut down for improper fuel emission.