Killer fog damages orange, mango fields in Punjab

Intense cold accompanied by fog in Punjab has made lives difficult for residents in every way imaginable. For farmers in Multan and Jhang, their livelihood for the year is at risk.

Orange and mango crops in the cities are suffering severe damages from the toxic haze.

In Multan, when the temperatures dipped to four degrees Celcius, mango fields spread across more than 80,000 acres in the city fell prey to frost. More than 50% of the fruit was damaged in the plant-freezing cold.

According to agricultural experts, due to low humidity in the air dew condences and freezes over night forming frost on plants. Frost damages plants because it freezes the moisture inside the cells of leaves, stems, and shoots.

Just like ice in the fridge, water inside plants will expand as it freezes.

To counter frost, farmers have come up with multiple ways to protect their cultivation. One of them is covering the crop with polythene bags.

Meanwhile, fog in Jhang is burning the city's oranges and kinnows to death. Farmers have complained that the fruits get damaged from the toxicity in the air. They are worried that if things stay the same, they will incur huge losses in the upcoming days.

Earlier, in a report, it was revealed that Pakistan's total kinnow production is estimated to be 1.7m ton this year against the target of 2.4m tons. Experts blame this on climate change which has shrunk the yields.

Punjab fog

Fog in Punjab has put life to a standstill in Punjab, specially the province's travel network.

According to the Met Office, visibility in several areas of the province dropped to zero forcing authorities to close highways and motorways. Some residents complained that driving on main roads in Lahore, too, became intensely difficult. Multiple flights were cancelled as well.

The PMD, on Sunday, forecast rain in multiple areas of the country. The news was a sigh of relief for the people of Punjab. Residents and experts are hopeful the downpour will help defuse smog and fog in the province.