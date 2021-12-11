International Mountain Day: Pakistan celebrates its mesmerizing landscape

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan is home to several peaks at least five of them as high as 8,000 meters. The breathtaking mountain ranges of Karakoram, Himalayas and Hindu Kush captivate travelers with the very first sight.

Gilgit-Baltistan's Jaglot is the junction where the mesmerizing beauty of these ranges converges and leaves you in an awe.

The theme of this year’s International Mountain Day is “Sustainable Mountain Tourism” in order to bring “positive change” in environments around the world.

The United Nations first observed the day in December 2003 to highlight the importance of mountain development.

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Communication Officer Nisar Ahmed says they want to attract authorities to persevere nature as Gilgit-Baltistan has beautiful landscapes and biodiversity.

The constant change in the environment has highlighted the importance of glaciers. They have been a major source of not only fresh water but also electricity generation. In addition, they serve as great pastures.

High mountain ranges also attract international tourists and help promote Pakistan’s tourism.

Khadim Hussain, deputy director of Environmental Protection Agency GB, urges people to see and witness the “paradise” in Gilgit Baltistan.

