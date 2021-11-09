Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Smog level in Lahore hits hazardous high

AQI of 500 was recorded early in the morning

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Online

Lahore has once again topped the global ranking for the city with the most hazardous air quality.

An Air Quality Index or AQI of 500 above was recorded in the city early Tuesday morning.

A level of 508 was recorded in Kot Lakhpat and 456 was recorded in Township, 455 in Defense, 450 in Eden Cottage and 427 in Fateh Garh.

According to the Environment Protection Department or EPD, the primary contributors to air pollution include emissions from vehicles, industrial emissions, and crop stubble burning to prepare fields for the next season.

Due to smog, visibility levels throughout Lahore were reduced, causing problems for commuters.

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman has imposed a ban on burning municipal waste and warned that cases will be registered against violators.

Deputy commissioners will take action and submit daily reports on the burning of crop residue on agricultural lands, he said, adding that the secretary for the RTA and traffic police should seize vehicles emitting smoke.


FaceBook WhatsApp
smog
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Smog, Lahore, Air Quality Index, AQI
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Smog level in Lahore hits hazardous high
Smog level in Lahore hits hazardous high
Natari, Thatta's climate crisis film, hits international festival for COP26
Natari, Thatta’s climate crisis film, hits international festival for COP26
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.