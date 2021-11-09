Smog level in Lahore hits hazardous high

AQI of 500 was recorded early in the morning

Lahore has once again topped the global ranking for the city with the most hazardous air quality.

An Air Quality Index or AQI of 500 above was recorded in the city early Tuesday morning.

A level of 508 was recorded in Kot Lakhpat and 456 was recorded in Township, 455 in Defense, 450 in Eden Cottage and 427 in Fateh Garh.

According to the Environment Protection Department or EPD, the primary contributors to air pollution include emissions from vehicles, industrial emissions, and crop stubble burning to prepare fields for the next season.

Due to smog, visibility levels throughout Lahore were reduced, causing problems for commuters.

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman has imposed a ban on burning municipal waste and warned that cases will be registered against violators.

Deputy commissioners will take action and submit daily reports on the burning of crop residue on agricultural lands, he said, adding that the secretary for the RTA and traffic police should seize vehicles emitting smoke.



