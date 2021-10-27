Pakistan isn’t ‘gassy’ yet but promises COP26 solid green agenda

Pakistan is responsible for just 0.9% of the world’s annual greenhouse gas emissions but it has ambitious targets to halve this by 2030, which it has conveyed as part of its plan ahead of the COP26 taking place in Glasgow. Other countries such as China, the global number one producer, will have a lot of talking to do this weekend to convince the world of their commitments to reduce emissions.

The COP 26 is a UN climate change conference being hosted by the UK and Italy jointly. It is taking place starting this weekend, from October 31 to November 12.

COP stands for Conference of all Parties and these meetings started in 1992 to help control climate change brought about by greenhouse gases.

Greenhouse gases or GHG heat up the atmosphere. Global warming is another word for this. Greenhouse gases are produced when you burn fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas). One of the GHG is carbon dioxide.

“Such gases absorb infrared radiation emitted by the Earth’s surface and act as blankets over the surface keeping it warmer than it would otherwise be,” explains researcher John Houghton. Trees are important for greenhouse gas control and the climate. They capture greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and prevent them from forming that blanket that warms the planet. When we cut trees down, their carbon is released into the system. This is why deforestation is discouraged.

This is the 26th COP, and the idea is to see how much progress has been made since COP21 in Paris. Countries made promises to cut their emissions.



In Paris, countries promised to cut their greenhouse emissions enough to try to prevent the planet from heating up more than 1.5 degrees Centigrade. Rich countries said they would give poorer countries funds to also help with climate change.

Imran Khan’s climate change plan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has kept climate change as a big priority. He recently spoke with Prince Charles about COP26. Pakistan recently submitted its revised Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement [Find the full document here]. Pakistan’s target is a 50% overall reduction of projected Green House Gases emissions by 2030. But the country needs to keep up its economic growth, and has an energy crisis, so the worry is that “with the country still at an early stage of development, any move to reduce GHG emissions without required financial assistance and technological support would compromise the nation’s ability to meet growing needs of the huge population, with high poverty levels.”

While highlighting Pakistan’s full commitment to play its due role in addressing the global environmental challenges including Climate Change, the PM informed HRH the Prince of Wales about Pakistan’s recent submission of its revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)… — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 26, 2021

Pakistan’s NDC document says it aims to reduce greenhouse gases with 15% of its own resources and “35% subject to provision of international grant finance that would require $101 billion just for energy transition”.

How much greenhouse gas does Pakistan produce?

Financial Times has made an interactive infographic on the top five emitters of greenhouse gases, measured in tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e). In the dropdown menu you can see what’s Pakistan’s figures are.

Pakistan produced 438.2m tonnes of CO2e in 2018. It is 19th out of 193 countries globally. Compare this to China, the number 1 producer, which made 11.7 billion tonnes in 2018.



Pakistan’s share of energy in electricity production: renewables 25%, nuclear 8%, fossil fuels 67%

The good news is that from 2016 to 2018, Pakistan was able to reduce its GHG 8.7%, as the government claims.

What has Imran Khan done so far for the climate?

These are the major initiatives taken so far:

2018: the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme to plant forests. One billion plant target at a cost of Rs16.5 billion.

Billion Tree Honey initiative: about 10,000 bee keepers were 300,000 colonies to produce 7,500 metric tons of honey annually. Goal: 70,000 metric tons of honey to generate Rs20-25 billion and provide 87,000 green jobs

Protected Areas Initiative to improve management and governance of 23 protected areas in the country

Blue carbon: mangrove forests and mapped tidal marshes store approximately 76.4 million tonnes of CO2e. Sindh government’s Indus Delta Mangroves REDD+ Project could remove about 0.25-0.5% of Pakistan’s annual emissions.

What does Pakistan need to do now?

Pakistan’s NDC document says the plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 will mean:

Shift to 60% renewable energy

30% electric vehicles by 2030

Completely ban imported coal. No new coal power plants. Favor hydroelectric power and focus on coal gasification and liquefaction for indigenous coal

Continue to invest in nature-based solutions as as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (which will sequester 148.76 MtCO2e emissions over the next 10 years)

Pakistan has allocated Rs6 billion to reduce floods and increase water recharge at six sites in the Indus Basin (Manchar & Hamal wetland, Taunsa pond area, and Dera Ismail Khan)

By 2023, increase total protected areas from 12% to 15%

Who is representing Pakistan at COP26?

The Prime Minister’s Advisor Amin Aslam will be representing Pakistan at COP26 in Glasgow. He was just in the Middle East with the PM for the Saudi Green Initiative that is partly inspired by the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

Pakistan’s climate challenges are severe

Pakistan is vulnerable to climate change which affects its water, food, and energy security. It regularly experiences flooding, drought, glacier melts and erratic rains. The 2010 floods were the worst in recent memory. Pakistan doesn’t produce that many greenhouse gases, but it is the seventh most climate change affected country.

Studies by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) show that between 1994 and 2013 extreme climate led to an average annual loss of almost $4 billion. “The last five floods (2010-2014) have resulted in monetary losses of over US$ 18 billion with 38.12 million people affected, 3.45 million houses damaged and 10.63 million acres of crops destroyed. Likewise, over 1200 people lost their lives due to the unprecedented heat wave in Karachi in 2015.”