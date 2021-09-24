Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Endangered turtles, dolphins dying in Sukkur, says irked SC

Chief Justice Gulzar instructs government to protect them

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court came down on the Sukkur administration Friday morning for failing to protect endangered wildlife near the River Indus. "Turtles and dolphins are becoming extinct. Who is responsible for this?" asked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. At a hearing at the top court's Karachi registry, the judge revealed that thousands of turtles in Sukkur cross the roads heading towards channels and tributaries of the River Indus. "Most of these animals are run over by cars because there's no one to look after them," Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said. "The Indus River dolphins, too, are becoming extinct. What are these people [the government] doing?" We have seen the situation of Sukkur. The city has been reduced to a garbage dump, the court pointed out. Consequently, Justice Gulzar instructed the Sindh Wildlife Department, the district administration of Sukkur, the irrigation department, and the Sindh government to provide a safe route to the turtles and has summoned a report at the next hearing. Lab-e-Mehran Park Meanwhile, Advocate Rafiq Kalhoro told the court that the management of Sukkur's Lab-e-Mehran Park has been handed over to the Sindh Irrigation Department by the Sindh High Court. "The decision should be revoked and the management should be given to the Sukkur Municipality," he requested. Justice Gulzar replied that the administration has no right to claim ownership of the park. "If the government has taken it, let them do the work." The Lab-e-Mehran Park is located on the right bank of the River Indus, adjacent to the Sukkur Barrage. Earlier this year, the court passed orders to revive and restore the park.
