PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Miyawaki forest in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit to Lahore and inaugurate Asia’s biggest Miyawaki forest .

The forest is the part of the Billion Tree Tsunami project under which the PM has promised to plant 10 billion trees in different parts of Pakistan.

During the visit, the PM will also meet Punjab CM, IG, ministers and various delegations at Governor House.

Deforestation is rapidly increasing in Pakistan. To solve the problem, the country has adopted the Miyawaki technique, which originated in Japan, to make forests grow faster. This means that the forests that took 30 years will now grow in 10 years.