Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Environment

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Miyawaki forest in Lahore

It is a part of the Billion Tree Tsunami project

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit to Lahore and inaugurate Asia’s biggest Miyawaki forest .

The forest is the part of the Billion Tree Tsunami project under which the PM has promised to plant 10 billion trees in different parts of Pakistan.

During the visit, the PM will also meet Punjab CM, IG, ministers and various delegations at Governor House.

Deforestation is rapidly increasing in Pakistan. To solve the problem, the country has adopted the Miyawaki technique, which originated in Japan, to make forests grow faster. This means that the forests that took 30 years will now grow in 10 years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore prime minister Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PM Imran Khan, Lahore, Miyawaki forest, inauguration
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Deadly summer of extreme weather as climate change bites
Deadly summer of extreme weather as climate change bites
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Miyawaki forest in Lahore
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Miyawaki forest in Lahore
Songs of Soan: Rawalpindi river has become a sludgy mess
Songs of Soan: Rawalpindi river has become a sludgy mess
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.