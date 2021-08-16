Pakistan launches first e-taxi service for Northern areas

Pakistan launched its first-ever e-taxi service for the Northern areas Monday.

This is a revolutionary step towards eco-friendly connectivity in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said in a ceremony in Islamabad.

The new service is a joint-venture of Faisal Movers and the Sapphire Group. According to Aslam, it will help lower carbon emissions and air pollution in the country.

E-taxis will also preserve the natural beauty of areas up north, especially Gilgit-Baltistan. “The region is facing drastic impacts of temperature rise leading to snow slides and glacial lake outburst floods,” he said.

This year, Gilgit-Baltistan received 88% more monsoon rains than normal. The rains left six people killed, dozens injured and hundreds displaced.

Fuel-based emissions are harmful to the environment and ecology, the special assistant warned. GB generates a major chunk of Pakistan’s tourism, it’s, therefore, important to protect it from pollution.

The taxi service will initially be run from Islamabad to Murree and Nathiagali. The route will later be extended to other hilly areas.

“Climate change is a very big issue for Pakistan. We have initiated multiple projects in forestry and energy. We are going to clean our energy mix by shifting it to 60% renewable,” he announced.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the Billion Tree Tsunami project under which 10 billion trees will be planted across the country.

The United Nations recently released a report on climate change which was called the “code red for humanity”. Humans are unequivocally to blame for it, the report stated, adding that rapid action to cut greenhouse gas emissions could limit some impacts, but others are now locked in.