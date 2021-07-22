Video: What’s so special about Taxila’s tree of enlightenment?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A bodhi tree in Taxila has a special connection to Buddhist beliefs and traditions.

The sapling is a lineal descendant of the actual bo tree at Bodh Gaya under which Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

A shoot of the sacred tree was brought to Ceylon, now known as Sri Lanka, in the second century by Singhamitta, the daughter of Emperor Asoka, and was planted at Anuradhapura, which is listed as a world heritage site by UNESCO.

A sapling of this tree was given to Mohammad Ayub Khan, the former president of Pakistan, during his state visit to Ceylon in December 1963. It was then planted in Taxila by former foreign minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on January 25, 1964.

Bodhi tree leaves even feature on the Sri Lankan flag and holds great importance in their culture.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.