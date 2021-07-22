Thursday, July 22, 2021  | 11 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Environment

Video: What’s so special about Taxila’s tree of enlightenment?

The sapling was planted in 1964

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A bodhi tree in Taxila has a special connection to Buddhist beliefs and traditions.

The sapling is a lineal descendant of the actual bo tree at Bodh Gaya under which Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

A shoot of the sacred tree was brought to Ceylon, now known as Sri Lanka, in the second century by Singhamitta, the daughter of Emperor Asoka, and was planted at Anuradhapura, which is listed as a world heritage site by UNESCO.

A sapling of this tree was given to Mohammad Ayub Khan, the former president of Pakistan, during his state visit to Ceylon in December 1963. It was then planted in Taxila by former foreign minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on January 25, 1964.

Bodhi tree leaves even feature on the Sri Lankan flag and holds great importance in their culture.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bodhi tree taxila
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bodhi Tree, Pakistan, Taxila, Sri Lanka, Buddhism
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Division shows gangsters’ emotional side: Shamoon Abbasi
Karachi Division shows gangsters’ emotional side: Shamoon Abbasi
Video: What's so special about Taxila's tree of enlightenment?
Video: What’s so special about Taxila’s tree of enlightenment?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.