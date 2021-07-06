Lower Dir reports ninth forest fire in 40 days

A fire which had erupted in the forests of Lower Dir’s Talash late Monday night was doused after more than 12 hours on Tuesday.

An operation was carried out by the forest department, teams of Rescue 1122, and people living in the neighbourhood.

According to Chief Conservator Azhar Khan, this is the ninth forest fire within 40 days.

Grass, bushes, and hundreds of pine and chinar trees spread over 10 acres of land have been reduced to ashes. “Rare birds and their nests were specially at risk from the blaze,” Khan said.

No loss of human life was reported.

Khan explained that there can be a number of reasons why the fire started. “This is a fire season,” he said, pointing out that blazes like these are common from mid-May to mid-July.

Another reason is negligence. Tourists visiting the area are very careless and throw inflammable substances in the forests such as cigarette butts — one of the prime reasons behind ground fires.

One of the most common reasons for forest fires is friction among the branches because of dry and hot weather. The conservator predicts this is what happened. Forests with pine trees, commonly found in the northern areas, have needle-like leaves that have a component of oil in them.

These leaves are volatile and can easily heat up. When a fire in forests such as these erupts, it’s very difficult to stop them because it spreads quickly.

The forests of Lower Dir are home to a variety of rare wild animals such as partridges, black partridges, and Bora birds. Markhors, snow leopards, and tigers are residents of the area as well.

Last month, a forest fire spread over 100 acres of land erupted in Kalash Valley.

With additional reporting by Raham Yousufzai. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.