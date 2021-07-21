Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Environment

Karachi Division shows gangsters’ emotional side: Shamoon Abbasi

He says their psyche is depicted in the crime show

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: shamoon_abbasi_official/Instagram

Karachi Division creator Shamoon Abbasi said that he showed the emotional side of gangsters in his web series.

“There is a system in every city and Karachi is a big city,” Shamoon said about the show. “It is a country in itself. There is development and progress. There are some elements that definitely bring harm to that place. We did a collective thing on that angle and thought of a story that people would enjoy.”

He added: “It is not like we have set angry characters. You will see comedy and emotions. I mean if they are gangsters — we didn’t just show murders and violent incidents taking place — we showed their emotions as well. I mean, they are also crying and we portrayed their humane psychology.”

Shamoon said that the second season of Karachi Division is in the works because of the positive reviews of the first so far.

He went on to say that his production is in high demand overseas and people are watching it through VPN as well.

Karachi Division is streaming on Starzplay. The first season has six episodes in total.

The cast includes Shamoon Abbasi himself along with Imran Patel, Rafey Khan, Kashif Javed, Maheen Sayyed Rizvi, Mudassir Waqar, Hassam Khan and Uzair Abbasi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Division Shamoon Abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi Division show, Shamoon Abbasi, Karachi Divison web series, Karachi crime, Karachi violence, Pakistani crime show,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Division shows gangsters’ emotional side: Shamoon Abbasi
Karachi Division shows gangsters’ emotional side: Shamoon Abbasi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.