Responsible tourism for a waste-free future: TREK communication campaign launched

Nestlé in collaboration with KP Tourism Dept, World Bank and GDA launched the TREK communication campaign in Nathiagali to promote responsible tourism. It includes radio & geo-targeted social media awareness campaigns for tourists, installation of information boards.

Earlier in December 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had unveiled the logo for TREK, which is part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project and has been listed amongst the federal government’s key achievements of 2020.

The launch event featured tree plantation, an awareness walk and the unveiling of awareness signages installed in various parts of the Galiyat district.

Highlighting Nestlé’s vision for a waste-free future, Samer Chedid, CEO Nestlé Pakistan said, “At Nestlé, our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or rivers. To achieve this, we have set ourselves the commitment of ensuring 100% of our packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2025.”

“We are excited for this partnership on responsible tourism: we will be shaping a waste-free future by driving new behavior that contribute towards a cleaner environment.”

Meanwhile, Raza Ali Habib Director General, Galiyat Development Authority said, “GDA in collaboration with Nestle, KITE World Bank and Tourism Department is making all out efforts to promote responsible and sustainable tourism in Galiyat under the TREK initiative.”

“This includes massive fruit tree plantation drive, anti-littering campaign, distribution of reusable cotton bags and a nationwide awareness campaign,” he added.

Tauseef Khalid, Project Director, KITE said, “TREK is an initiative under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project being implemented in partnership with the World Bank Group and Nestlé Pakistan.”

Tauseef highlighted that under TREK, the government was arranging provision of solid waste management equipment to keep the area waste-free as well as installing information boards.

“We are training local communities on waste minimization and collection, and facilitating tourist sites by providing restrooms under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development program,” he said.

Kiran Afzal, Senior Private Sector Specialist, of the World Bank Group conveyed that the occasion marks an important phase of TREK’s implementation, and “we expect to see more contributions from the private sector towards responsible tourism.”

Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment to TREK includes 2 pillars: A Massive Awareness Campaign focusing on Reduce, Reuse and Recycle and a Community Engagement plan which includes activities that will help in countering the issues of waste, pollution and destruction of wildlife.

Participants at the event highlighted government’s role in promoting tourism, planning better infrastructure for improving accessibility, rescue services and special zones for tourists in the region.