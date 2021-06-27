Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
PM Imran Khan announces Pakistan’s ‘biggest’ tree plantation campaign

Country just has five trees per person

Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan wants you to gear up for the biggest tree plantation campaign in the history of the country. "We have a lot of catching up to do," he tweeted on Sunday, stressing particularly towards the youth. "We will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive -- the biggest in Pakistan's history." I want all Pakistanis, esp our youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do. pic.twitter.com/miObo6XLK6— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2021 The premier shared a picture that revealed that Pakistan just has five trees per person, while all around the world, there are 422 trees for every person. Canada ranked the highest with over 10,000 trees for one person, followed by Greenland, Australia, the United States of America, and China. Earlier this month, Pakistan hosted the World Environment Day with the United Nations Environment Programme. Addressing the ceremony, the PM said that Pakistan has so far planted one billion trees as part of its ambitious Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme. The country's aims this year include planting trees, recharging wetlands, regenerating mangroves, creating green jobs, and the Ibex programme. People have never taken environmental problems seriously. The world has to mend its ways in the next 10 years otherwise the climate won't be kind to us, the prime minister added.
