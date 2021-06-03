Pakistan needs more national parks, urban forests: PM Khan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that planting 10 billion trees in Pakistan is the need of the hour if we want to protect the future of our country.

It is among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change and we must take action now, he remarked while addressing a special event on green financing innovations in the country. The event had been organised by the Ministry of Climate Change in connection with World Environment Day in Islamabad.

"We need to national parks and urban forests in Pakistan," he added. We have never cared for nature and we must now.

Our mangroves cover has surprisingly increased in the last 20 years, the PM said. "We must focus on regrowing our plants." The world is just beginning to realise the way development destroyed nature. We kept on exploiting our resources without thinking about the consequences. People are afraid now and people have started discussing ways to mitigate the effects of climate change.

