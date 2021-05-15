Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Environment

This photographer walked 56 days for the perfect shot

Watch Amir Khan discuss his techniques, accomplishments

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

A Pakistan photographer is rising to new heights in the world of photography by taking breathtaking images on different topics.

Amir Khan of Peshawar spoke to SAMAA TV in which he discussed techniques for taking a beautiful image and his accomplishments.

“My name is Amir Khan and I am in the profession for the past 12 years, he said. “Sony did a worldwide photography competition back in 2016 and I was shortlisted in the top 30 list of the countries.”

Amir said that he got the opportunity to work on Plantation Day and his image was selected.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan shared the image for six months on social media. It is a big accomplishment and I awarded a cash prize of Rs0.1 million,” he said.

The photographer said that he always used to picture the locations which would make his images look beautiful. He added that he kept walking for 56 days consecutively and covered 2800 kilometres before coming to know that he was in Kashmir.

Amir went on to say that a computer would be called the photographer if used to edit a "badly taken" image.

He said that the tips for presenting an image are its background followed by the lighting. The third thing is the subject, which is a universal language.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Photography
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Amir Khan, Amir Khan photographer, Pakistan, Pakistan photography,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Two foreign climbers die on Everest
Two foreign climbers die on Everest
This photographer walked 56 days for the perfect shot
This photographer walked 56 days for the perfect shot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.