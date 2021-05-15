This photographer walked 56 days for the perfect shot

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Pakistan photographer is rising to new heights in the world of photography by taking breathtaking images on different topics.

Amir Khan of Peshawar spoke to SAMAA TV in which he discussed techniques for taking a beautiful image and his accomplishments.

“My name is Amir Khan and I am in the profession for the past 12 years, he said. “Sony did a worldwide photography competition back in 2016 and I was shortlisted in the top 30 list of the countries.”

Amir said that he got the opportunity to work on Plantation Day and his image was selected.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan shared the image for six months on social media. It is a big accomplishment and I awarded a cash prize of Rs0.1 million,” he said.

The photographer said that he always used to picture the locations which would make his images look beautiful. He added that he kept walking for 56 days consecutively and covered 2800 kilometres before coming to know that he was in Kashmir.

Amir went on to say that a computer would be called the photographer if used to edit a "badly taken" image.

He said that the tips for presenting an image are its background followed by the lighting. The third thing is the subject, which is a universal language.