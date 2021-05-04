Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently suspended

India actor Kangana’s account has been permanently suspended for violating the website’s hate speech policy, the social media website said.

The Tanu Weds Manu star targeted Mamata Banerjee following the outcome of West Bengal elections after a tweet of communal violence made rounds.

Alarming situation in Nanoor (Birbhum district) with more than a thousand Hindu families out in the fields to escape marauding mobs seeking to take it out against BJP supporters. Reports of molestation or worse of women. @AmitShah please rush some security to the area. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) May 3, 2021

She called Banerjee an unleashed momster who should be tamed by Modi the same way he did back in the early 2000s. In 2011, a senior police officer sworn that Modi, who was serving as Gujarat’s chief minister in 2002, promoted communal violence which caused 1000 deaths.

The tweet did not sit well with Twitter who suspended Ranaut’s account for promoting hate speech.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said as quoted by . “The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.

“We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

The website’s hate speech policy prohits individuals to engage in targeted harassment of someone or provoking other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.

This not the first time that the actor got suspended.

He account was suspended earlier this year in which she said that it ‘time to take (the makers’) heads off’ for hurting religious statements.