Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently suspended

She targeted Mamata Banerjee in her tweet

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently suspended

Photo: AFP

India actor Kangana’s account has been permanently suspended for violating the website’s hate speech policy, the social media website said.

The Tanu Weds Manu star targeted Mamata Banerjee following the outcome of West Bengal elections after a tweet of communal violence made rounds.

 She called Banerjee an unleashed momster who should be tamed by Modi the same way he did back in the early 2000s. In 2011, a senior police officer sworn that Modi, who was serving as Gujarat’s chief minister in 2002, promoted communal violence which caused 1000 deaths.

The tweet did not sit well with Twitter who suspended Ranaut’s account for promoting hate speech.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said as quoted by . “The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.

“We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

The website’s hate speech policy prohits individuals to engage in targeted harassment of someone or provoking other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.   

This not the first time that the actor got suspended.

He account was suspended earlier this year in which she said that it ‘time to take (the makers’) heads off’ for hurting religious statements.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kangana Ranaut Twitter
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
kangana ranaut
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently suspended
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.