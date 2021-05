Four people were killed after a dust storm swept its way into Karachi Tuesday evening.

The strong winds caused significant damage and rain was also reported in some areas.

Power supply to several areas was suspended after the storm hit the city. These areas included Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Tariq bin Ziyad Society, Model Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jackson Market, Orangi, Landhi, and Korangi.

Here are some pictures from yesterday’s dust storm.

Photo: Online

