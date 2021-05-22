Illegal timber worth Rs2m seized in Murree

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The forest department in Murree has seized a large quantity of illegal timber during a raid two days ago.

A forest officer said that timber was being taken from Azad Kashmir to Islamabad. He estimated its price to be around Rs2 million.

The smugglers were arrested and a fine was imposed on them too.

On December 4, 2020 Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a crackdown against the timber mafia.

“As we grow more trees with the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, the need to protect trees increases,” Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said, adding that expanding the green cover in the country was imperative to curb the effects of global warming and climate change. “We [the government] have decided to preserve trees dating back hundreds of years and will call them our heritage.”

