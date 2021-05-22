Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Environment

Illegal timber worth Rs2m seized in Murree

Smugglers arrested and fined

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The forest department in Murree has seized a large quantity of illegal timber during a raid two days ago.

A forest officer said that timber was being taken from Azad Kashmir to Islamabad. He estimated its price to be around Rs2 million.

The smugglers were arrested and a fine was imposed on them too.

On December 4, 2020 Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a crackdown against the timber mafia.

“As we grow more trees with the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, the need to protect trees increases,” Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said, adding that expanding the green cover in the country was imperative to curb the effects of global warming and climate change. “We [the government] have decided to preserve trees dating back hundreds of years and will call them our heritage.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
deforestation murree timber mafia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Explainer: How do cyclones get their names?
Explainer: How do cyclones get their names?
You wanted to know why Sindh doesn't have enough water
You wanted to know why Sindh doesn’t have enough water
In pictures: Dust storm sweeps through Karachi
In pictures: Dust storm sweeps through Karachi
This photographer walked 56 days for the perfect shot
This photographer walked 56 days for the perfect shot
Illegal timber worth Rs2m seized in Murree
Illegal timber worth Rs2m seized in Murree
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.