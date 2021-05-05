Andrew Garfield hasn’t received any call for next Spider-Man movie

Actor Andrew Garfield said that he still has not received a call for the upcoming Marvel Studios’ movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It was rumored that Garfield has been cast alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in the upcoming movie which is scheduled to be released on December 17.

He commented on the situation while speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I can’t speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call,” Garfield was quoted saying by the Hollywood Life.

On the other hand, Alfred Molina has been confirmed to play Doctor Octopus, whereas Jamie Foxx will be starring as Electro.

Garfield’s performance as Spider-Man received positive reviews.

Following his exit from the superhero franchise, the actor starred in Hacksaw Ridge, which received an Oscar nomination. He also worked with renowned director Martin Scorsese for Silence.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram