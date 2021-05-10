10 injured in Sindh dust storm-related incidents

At least 10 people were injured in a dust storm that swept its way through multiple cities of Sindh Saturday evening.

In Badin, strong winds blew off the roofs of houses. Fire erupted inside houses in Kashmore and Jhang. Fortunately, no deaths were reported.

The people of Hyderabad complained that despite government orders, billboards in the city were not taken down.

Photo: Online

Rain was reported in Tando Allah Yar and Gorakh Hill Station which broke the heat spell. As the weather turned pleasant, electricity in multiple cities was suspended.

Sporadic showers along with gusty winds were witnessed in Karachi earlier this week when Cyclone Tauktae neared the coastal areas of Sindh.

Photo: Online

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain hot in Karachi. The temperature is likely to hit 38 degrees.

Rain is forecast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Gilgit Baltistan in the upcoming week.