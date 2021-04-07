Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Environment

Islamabad prohibits smoking, bonfires at Margalla Hills

Directives imposed for two months

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamabad prohibits smoking, bonfires at Margalla Hills

Photo: AFP

The district administration of Islamabad has banned smoking, BBQ and bonfires, burning or fires, and any action leading to a forest fire at the Margalla Hills National Park.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, the following activities have been banned at the park given the rising concerns of environmental pollution and loss of habitat.

  • Smoking
  • BBQ/bonfires
  • burning of garbage
  • carrying flammable items such as matchsticks, lighters, petrol, and kerosene oil
  • tree cutting
  • polluting water
  • littering
  • clearing of land/encroachments

The order was imposed on April 6 and will remain in force for two months.

The notification added that people violating the orders will be punished under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. The directives have been published in newspapers for residents and have been sent to police stations as well.

The decision was taken to prevent forest fires in the park. According to a 2018 report, over 300 incidents of forest fires have been reported at the park in the last 17 years damaging forests and adding to air pollution.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad Margalla Hills
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
margalla hills national park, margalla hills, margalla hills islamabad, smoking banned, BBQ/bonfires, Islamabad district administration
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Four-day-old white tiger cub dies at Lahore zoo
Four-day-old white tiger cub dies at Lahore zoo
Hunting of koonj bird banned in Balochistan's Kacchi
Hunting of koonj bird banned in Balochistan’s Kacchi
Karachi heatwave to continue till April 3
Karachi heatwave to continue till April 3
Karachi activists launch campaign to save stray dogs
Karachi activists launch campaign to save stray dogs
Rahim Yar Khan man arrested for hunting Siberian birds
Rahim Yar Khan man arrested for hunting Siberian birds
Islamabad prohibits smoking, bonfires at Margalla Hills
Islamabad prohibits smoking, bonfires at Margalla Hills
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.