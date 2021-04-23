Heatwave: Karachi temperatures to hit 40 degrees

It will last till April 25
Karachiites, brace yourselves as a new heatwave is expected to hit the city starting today (April 23).
The mercury could soar beyond 40 degrees, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted, adding that the heatwave will last till April 25.
Hot and dry winds may blow from the northwest during the day, it said. Sea breeze is likely to resume in the evening.
The city is likely to experience two heatwaves during the month of Ramazan.
Karachi sweltered in the first three days of April when the temperature rose to 44 degrees. The water content in the air was recorded at 8%.
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.