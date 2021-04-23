Heatwave: Karachi temperatures to hit 40 degrees

Karachiites, brace yourselves as a new heatwave is expected to hit the city starting today (April 23).

The mercury could soar beyond 40 degrees, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted, adding that the heatwave will last till April 25.

Hot and dry winds may blow from the northwest during the day, it said. Sea breeze is likely to resume in the evening.

The city is likely to experience two heatwaves during the month of Ramazan.

Karachi sweltered in the first three days of April when the temperature rose to 44 degrees. The water content in the air was recorded at 8%.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

