Friday, April 23, 2021  | 10 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Heatwave: Karachi temperatures to hit 40 degrees

It will last till April 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Karachiites, brace yourselves as a new heatwave is expected to hit the city starting today (April 23).

The mercury could soar beyond 40 degrees, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted, adding that the heatwave will last till April 25.

Hot and dry winds may blow from the northwest during the day, it said. Sea breeze is likely to resume in the evening.

The city is likely to experience two heatwaves during the month of Ramazan.

Karachi sweltered in the first three days of April when the temperature rose to 44 degrees. The water content in the air was recorded at 8%.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

